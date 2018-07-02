SCIPIO — Three people died and three more were severely injured in an automobile accident that occurred near Scipio on State Route 50 the night of June 19, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
In addition to celebrating the birth of our country, many Utahns will be looking to escape the heat by dunking a fishing line during the July 4, holiday.
Independence Day is one of the most participated in and valued traditions in Richfield.
Blake J. Barney, 82, went to live with our Heavenly Father after his battle with stage-four liver cancer, Saturday, June 23, in his home in Richfield, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug…
VENICE — W. Dallin Gardner, 85, passed away June 23, in South Jordan. He was born in Venice, May 8, 1933, to Louis William and Clorene Davis Gardner.
MONROE — Funeral services for Mavanee Gleave Loftus took place Friday, June 15, in the Monroe LDS 3rd ward chapel, with Brother Craig Mathie conducting.
